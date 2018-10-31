Ashburn’s Kincora finally ramping up with $100M apartment complex on the way

Kincora, the long-planned but slow to evolve mixed-use center on Loudoun County’s Route 28 corridor, is picking up steam with its largest apartment project so far on the way. Tritec Real Estate Inc., a partner…

Tritec Real Estate Inc., a partner in the 424-acre Kincora project with Norton Scott LLC, has started construction on a 333-unit multifamily building to be called The Jameson. It will join, so far, condos from Lennar and the 96-unit, affordable Heronview Apartments from Windy Hill Foundation Inc.

The Jameson, a $100 million addition to the planned community on the opposite of Route 28 from Dulles Town Center, is getting underway thanks to an $81.7 million fixed-rate loan. Vienna-based Gray Diversified Asset Management LLC acted as adviser and agent on the financing deal.

The Jameson will include traditional multifamily amenities — rooftop deck, saltwater pool, resident lounge, fitness room, catering kitchen and parking garage. Like the other Kincora residential, it will wrap the 160-acre Kincora Park, which…