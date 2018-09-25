202
Loudoun, Fairfax officials talk Amazon, but won’t bet the farm on HQ2

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 25, 2018 2:57 pm 09/25/2018 02:57pm
Folks in Greater Washington have gotten pretty good at talking around the region’s chances of landing HQ2.

Whether due to superstition, fear of driving Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) away by saying too much, or just not wanting history to prove them wrong, few are willing to go so far as to say the region is a lock to win the biggest economic development prize in North America.

Instead, it’s about creating Amazon-friendly conditions. The notion was on full display Monday, when the Dulles Regional Chamber of Commerce held the latest in its series of Metro Monday events. Development activity around the Silver Line’s Innovation Center station, adjacent to one of the region’s prospective HQ2 locations, was technically the focus of this most recent installment, held at the Hyatt Regency Dulles.

But Buddy Rizer, Loudoun County’s economic development chief, said to fixate too much on any one company, whether it’s Amazon or even Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) with its big space search, would be…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

