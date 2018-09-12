Loudoun Co. woman charged with assaulting boy at her daycare

A Loudoun County woman has been charged with assaulting a child enrolled in the day care she ran.

WASHINGTON — A Loudoun County woman has been charged with assaulting a child enrolled in the Virginia day care she ran.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they had arrested Heather R. Whitfield, 43, of Lovettsville, Virginia, and charged her with assault and battery. She’s accused of assaulting a boy who suffered minor injuries to his lip and arm at Heather’s Kids, in Lovettsville, on Aug. 24.

The sheriff’s office said the boy’s family was initially told the injuries were an accident, but that reports were made to the Loudoun County Department of Family Services.

The Virginia Department of Social Services is investigating the operation and licensing of Heather’s Kids, the sheriff’s office said.

Whitfield was released on an unsecured bond, the sheriff’s office said.

