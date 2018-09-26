202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Data center land in…

Data center land in Loudoun is now regularly selling for north of $1M per acre

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline September 26, 2018 1:48 pm 09/26/2018 01:48pm
7 Shares

It was notable when, in 2014, a D.C. office building — PNC Place — first traded for more than $1,000 per square foot.

So what can we say about $1 million an acre? In Loudoun County, in recent months, that’s become the standard — at least for land on data center alley. Investors that dropped in only a few years ago are cashing out in a big way.

The latest parcel to trade at that threshold is a 39-acre tract in Sterling, on the west side of state Route 606 across from the auto auction. An affiliate of Dallas-based developer Cyrus One paid $38.9 million in cash, according to a recent Securities and Exchange Commission filing. The land will be developed with an enterprise data center.

The seller was a partnership of D.C.-based DBT Development Group and Sterling-based JK Moving Services, which acquired the tract from Farah-Naples LP in 2016 for $12.5 million.

That’s a 211 percent profit. In two years.

Cyrus One formed a new entity, C1-Sterling IX LLC, in late August. The company…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500