Loudoun board chair expresses concern over impacts of new insulation factory — in West Virginia

Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall is taking issue with the construction of an insulation factory in Ranson, West Virginia, which sits on the border of Loudon County, telling WTOP she's worried about emissions from the factory impacting the county.

Denmark-based Rockwool broke ground in June on the $150 million insulation plant and has drawn the ire of many nearby residents concerned about byproducts expelled from smokestacks, according to the report. The company melts rocks into lava to create stone wool insulation, and the factory is 12 miles Loudoun County border.

“I would normally never, ever comment on something that was voted on in another county, let alone another state. But, when things like this can negatively impact my county, I think I have the right and duty to comment on it,” Randall said in an interview with WTOP. “The concern is that smoke that will be emitted has quite a few chemicals in it — things like benzene, formaldehyde, nitrous oxide…