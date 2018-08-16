202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun board chair expresses…

Loudoun board chair expresses concern over impacts of new insulation factory — in West Virginia

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 16, 2018 12:09 pm 08/16/2018 12:09pm
Share

Loudoun Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall is taking issue with the construction of an insulation factory in Ranson, West Virginia, which sits on the border of Loudon County, telling WTOP she’s worried about emissions from the factory impacting the county.

Denmark-based Rockwool broke ground in June on the $150 million insulation plant and has drawn the ire of many nearby residents concerned about byproducts expelled from smokestacks, according to the report. The company melts rocks into lava to create stone wool insulation, and the factory is 12 miles Loudoun County border. 

“I would normally never, ever comment on something that was voted on in another county, let alone another state. But, when things like this can negatively impact my county, I think I have the right and duty to comment on it,” Randall said in an interview with WTOP. “The concern is that smoke that will be emitted has quite a few chemicals in it — things like benzene, formaldehyde, nitrous oxide…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
business Business & Finance Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500