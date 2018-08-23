Former church deacon charged in decade-old sex assault case

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office announced charges last week against 62-year-old Kevin O'Connor of Sterling including sexual assault by force and taking indecent liberties with a child.

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A former deacon at a northern Virginia church that has faced criticism from ex-members has been charged with sexually assaulting a teenager more than a decade ago.

News reports indicate O’Connor was a deacon at Calvary Temple in Sterling, an independent church that critics say engages in cult-like behavior.

Sheriff’s deputies first began investigating in 2003, when the victim first came forward. But the lead investigator, who was also a church member, determined there was insufficient evidence to go forward.

The sheriff’s office reopened the case in 2012, leading to O’Connor’s indictment.

O’Connor’s attorney did not return a call seeking comment Thursday.

