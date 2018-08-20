Developer eyes food hall or brewery for new Ashburn development

First Atlantic Properties wants to put Loudoun County’s first food hall into a new development on Lexington Drive in Ashburn.

The company, based in Falls Church, is building a 66,000-square-foot flex building near the intersection of Lexington and Leesburg Pike, and it hopes to install a range of restaurant and experiential retail tenants there, according to Erik Ulsaker of Long & Foster, who is leasing the space.

The building will have a 10,000-square-foot restaurant space the owner feels would be ideal for a brewery or a food hall.

For the rest of the space, it’s being marketed to entertainment users, including climbing gyms, bounce-house venues or other kids’ activity center, swim schools and fitness uses including dance, crossfit and boxing.

The building, which is adjacent to Riverside Square Shopping Center, will have unusually high ceilings for a retail building at 35-feet tall. The developer expects to begin construction in September and deliver spaces to tenants…