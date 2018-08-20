202
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Developer eyes food hall…

Developer eyes food hall or brewery for new Ashburn development

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline August 20, 2018 3:12 pm 08/20/2018 03:12pm
Share

First Atlantic Properties wants to put Loudoun County’s first food hall into a new development on Lexington Drive in Ashburn. 

The company, based in Falls Church, is building a 66,000-square-foot flex building near the intersection of Lexington and Leesburg Pike, and it hopes to install a range of restaurant and experiential retail tenants there, according to Erik Ulsaker of Long & Foster, who is leasing the space. 

The building will have a 10,000-square-foot restaurant space the owner feels would be ideal for a brewery or a food hall. 

For the rest of the space, it’s being marketed to entertainment users, including climbing gyms, bounce-house venues or other kids’ activity center, swim schools and fitness uses including dance, crossfit and boxing. 

The building, which is adjacent to Riverside Square Shopping Center, will have unusually high ceilings for a retail building at 35-feet tall. The developer expects to begin construction in September and deliver spaces to tenants…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

More News

Topics:
ashburn business Business & Finance food hall lexington drive Local News Loudoun County, VA News Virginia Washington Business Journal
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500