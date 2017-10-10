Driver to enter plea in Lansdowne crash that killed baby boy

WASHINGTON — The driver whose SUV killed 5-month-old Tristan Schulz in a 2016 crash in Lansdowne, Virginia, will enter a “no contest” plea Tuesday morning to misdemeanor reckless driving and admit guilt to a traffic infraction.

Schulz was killed Aug. 31, 2016, as his mother pushed his stroller across Riverside Parkway at Coton Manor Drive. Mindy Schulz was severely injured but has recovered.

In a “no contest” plea, a defendant neither disputes or admits the crime. If the judge accepts the plea, Miller would be found guilty.

Lawyers for John Miller IV told WTOP their client does not have a plea agreement with Loudoun County prosecutors, which will allow the judge to determine the sentence for the 46-year-old Leesburg resident.

In September, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge against Miller — involuntary manslaughter — when it became clear evidence did not support the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. Failure to yield right of way is a traffic infraction, which would result in a fine.

Miller’s attorneys, Steven Webster and Aaron Book, and Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman have not disclosed what sentences they will seek.

Webster said the defense and prosecution will both ask that a future sentencing date be set for Miller.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.