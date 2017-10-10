201.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Virginia » Loudoun County, VA News » Driver to enter plea…

Driver to enter plea in Lansdowne crash that killed baby boy

By Neal Augenstein | @AugensteinWTOP October 10, 2017 2:22 am 10/10/2017 02:22am
Share
John Miller IV, of Leesburg, Virginia, (right) and his attorney Steven Webster are seen in this November 2016 photo. (File, WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WASHINGTON — The driver whose SUV killed 5-month-old Tristan Schulz in a 2016 crash in Lansdowne, Virginia, will enter a “no contest” plea Tuesday morning to misdemeanor reckless driving and admit guilt to a traffic infraction.

Schulz was killed Aug. 31, 2016, as his mother pushed his stroller across Riverside Parkway at Coton Manor Drive. Mindy Schulz was severely injured but has recovered.

Related Stories

In a “no contest” plea, a defendant neither disputes or admits the crime. If the judge accepts the plea, Miller would be found guilty.

Lawyers for John Miller IV told WTOP their client does not have a plea agreement with Loudoun County prosecutors, which will allow the judge to determine the sentence for the 46-year-old Leesburg resident.

In September, prosecutors dropped the most serious charge against Miller — involuntary manslaughter — when it became clear evidence did not support the charge, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years behind bars.

Reckless driving is a misdemeanor, which carries a maximum penalty of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine. Failure to yield right of way is a traffic infraction, which would result in a fine.

Miller’s attorneys, Steven Webster and Aaron Book, and Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jim Plowman have not disclosed what sentences they will seek.

Webster said the defense and prosecution will both ask that a future sentencing date be set for Miller.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
aaron book jim plowman John Miller IV Latest News Local News Loudoun County, VA News mindy schulz neal augenstein steven webster Tristan Schulz Virginia
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Nate pelts US Gulf Coast with wind, rain

Nate made landfall as a hurricane in Mississippi over the weekend, the first hurricane to make landfall in the state since Katrina 12 years ago. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest