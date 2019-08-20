Home » Long Fence » Ten cool things you…

Ten cool things you can do with pavers

Long Fence

August 20, 2019, 6:21 PM

This content is sponsored by Long Fence

Pavers are highly customized tile pieces are incredibly DIY-friendly. Consider your backyard a blank canvas and do something fun! Here are ten cool ways to dress up your backyard with pavers.

Include a firepit with your pavers…with this example of a colonial paver. Photo Credit: Flickr, with credit to user Rochester Concrete Products
A curvy paver shown in a backyard! Photo Credit: Pixabay
Enhance a garden with a rounded paver Photo Credit: Long Fence website
Holland Pavers Photo Credit: Flickr with credit to user Rochester Concrete Products
Make your backyard look like a bonsai yard! Photo Credit: Pixabay
Make a mosaic looking paver Photo Credit: Flickr with credit to user Rochester Concrete Products
Enhance your patio and backyard with a rustic stone firepit Photo Credit: Flickr via user Media Director
Use a paver to surround a pool! Photo Credit: Long Fence website
Paver Walkway Photo Credit: Flickr with credit to user Sharon Mollerus
Include a waterfall with your paver! Photo Credit: Flickr with credit to user Field Outdoor Spaces
