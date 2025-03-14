Helicopters permanently restricted on route near Washington airport where 67 died in midair crash

Helicopters will be permanently restricted from flying near Washington, D.C.'s airport on the same route where a passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair, killing 67 people.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Helicopters will be permanently restricted from flying near Washington, D.C.’s airport on the same route where a passenger jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair, killing 67 people, the Federal Aviation Administration said Friday.

The move comes just days after federal investigators looking into the cause of the crash recommended a ban on some helicopter flights, saying a string of near misses in recent years showed that the current setup “poses an intolerable risk.”

The FAA, which manages the nation’s airspace and oversees aviation safety, has come under criticism after the National Transportation Safety Board said there had been an alarming number of near misses in recent year in the congested skies around Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The closure of the helicopter route near the airport makes permanent the restrictions put in place after Jan. 29 midair collision. The FAA order will allow a few exceptions for helicopter use, including presidential flights along with law enforcement and lifesaving missions.

The FAA also said it is studying cities with airports where there are a high number of different types of aircraft sharing the same space, including eight metro areas with busy helicopter routes: Boston, New York, Baltimore-Washington, Detroit, Chicago, Dallas, Houston and Los Angeles.

It also is looking at offshore helicopter operations along the Gulf Coast. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said this week that the FAA will use artificial intelligence to analyze data to look for similar danger areas.

But first Duffy vowed to adopt the NTSB’s recommendations for reducing airspace congestion near Reagan National and stop helicopters from “threading the needle” by flying under landing planes.

The Army supports the FAA’s efforts to improve aviation safety around the nation’s capital and will use “alternative routes to mitigate impacts on training and readiness,” spokesman Matt Ahearn said Friday.

Before the collision, there were 28 government agencies authorized to fly helicopters near Reagan National, including the Department of Defense, military services, law enforcement, and emergency medical services.

The Army Black Hawk involved in the January crash belonged to the 12th Aviation Battalion based at Davison Army Air Field at Fort Belvoir, Virginia. That unit has a classified mission to ensure continuity of government by getting certain officials to safety in case of an attack.

It is also tasked with ferrying high-ranking government and military officials to bases throughout the region. Before the crash the now-closed route was a regular part of their mission routes and training.

The impact on the unit and flights around Reagan National is expected to come up at a March 27 hearing at the Senate Commerce Committee hearing where Brig. Gen. Matthew Braman, director of Army aviation, is expected to testify alongside the acting FAA administrator Chris Rocheleau and National Transportation Safety Board chairman Jennifer Homendy.

In a letter to Braman, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz pressed for answers on whether the Army Black Hawks regularly operate without transmitting location data, and how many flights it regularly conducted to transport dignitaries and high-ranking officers.

Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio.

