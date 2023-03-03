Gusty winds expected to blast the DC area this weekend

Friday's rain and increasing easterly wind is a precursor to stronger gusts that's forecast to push across the D.C. region on Saturday.

The same major weather system that slammed Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley with severe weather will bring gusty winds to the D.C. area this weekend.

Developing low pressure is expected to sweep a cold front through around daybreak on Saturday, with a burst of wind expected. The strongest gusts will likely occur during daylight hours on Saturday, reaching 45 miles per hour in much of the metropolitan D.C. area. Similar gusts along the Blue Ridge and Allegheny Plateau to the west could reach 55 mph.

Winds of this magnitude are expected to knock down small limbs and trigger spotty power outages, before subsiding Saturday night.

The early March weather system comes right on cue with D.C.’s historically windiest month of the year. The average wind speed is 10.5 mph, with April ranking as the District’s second windiest month at 10.1 mph.

Additionally, a northwest wind bringing the strong gusts coincides with the very gusty northwest wind expected in the front’s wake on Saturday.

Spring is traditionally the gustiest season in the D.C. region due to large temperature swings as still chilly Canadian and Arctic air pours south and teams up with an increasingly warm, humid air mass that pushes north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The clash of air masses helps to fuel strong fronts and low pressure centers. The coldest air behind this weekend’s front will stay west of the Appalachians.

August is historically D.C.’s least windy month of the year and the summer month with the fewest gusty thunderstorms. It’s the month before the height of the tropical weather season and few frontal passages occur in this last month of meteorological summer.

Forecast

FRIDAY: Clouds thickening with sprinkles between 11 a.m. and noon. Temperatures in the 40s.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Light rain and winds developing. Temperatures in the 40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Steady rain ending before daybreak. Gusty winds continue. Low temperatures in the low 40s.

SATURDAY: Partial clearing, very gusty winds with isolated power outages expected. High temperatures in the upper 50s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and pleasant. High temperatures near 60.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High temperatures near 60.

