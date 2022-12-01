What DC listened to in 2022 according to Spotify

She may not be coming here, but that did not stop D.C. listeners from streaming Taylor Swift this year.

The singer appeared at the top of the 2022 Spotify Wrapped list in the District, according to a statement from the streaming service. The rest of the top five were Bad Bunny, Drake, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

As for the top songs in D.C., they were “As It Was” by Harry Styles, “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals, “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny and Chencho Corleone, “First Class” by Jack Harlow, and “Tití Me Preguntó” by Bad Bunny.

Bad Bunny was also Spotify’s most-streamed artist worldwide for the third year in a row, CNN reported. It’s a three-peat no other artist has ever accomplished before, Spotify said.

Swift is the second-most streamed artist globally. Rounding out the top five are Drake, The Weeknd and K-Pop band BTS.

The types of music most streamed in D.C. throughout 2022 were pop, rap, hip hop, dance pop and trap (a subgenre of hip hop that originated in the South).

You can see the full list of what Spotify users worldwide listened to here.

What is this ‘Wrapped’?

Spotify Wrapped is a marketing campaign that comes out annually in early December, starting in 2016. It lets Spotify users view a list of their activity on the service over the past year, which they can post on social media.

This year, Spotify added “listening personality,” which includes, among others, “Coastal Grandma” and “Feral Girl Summer” vibes. But Spotify said there was a surprise topic in 2022 and “It’s Corn!”

Wrapped sounds quite fun, doesn’t it?

It’s all “built on user data, which Spotify packages in cool neon colors with cheeky commentary — a move that takes the edge off the creepiness of knowing Spotify is always listening,” Wired reported.

Spotify is far from the only app doing that, but Wired said the streaming service still “manages to avoid widespread criticism.”