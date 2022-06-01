Delaware state auditor’s corruption trial moves to new venue

Prosecutors have dismissed criminal corruption charges against Delaware’s state auditor because of a legal technicality but plan to seek a new grand jury indictment next week.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed criminal corruption charges against Delaware’s state auditor because of a legal technicality but plan to seek a new grand jury indictment next week.

The move comes after the attorney for Kathy McGuiness argued Tuesday that the case should be dismissed because an indictment obtained by prosecutors last year failed to say where her alleged crimes occurred.

Prosecutors argued that the indictment was sufficient because McGuiness serves all Delaware counties.

The judge advised prosecutors that they faced a potential acquittal after they rest their case if they could not establish proper venue through evidence and testimony.

Prosecutors now say they are prepared to present the case to a Kent County grand jury Monday.

