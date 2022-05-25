Coast Guard: Fire extinguished on barge in Delaware Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard says a fire onboard a barge in the Delaware Bay has been extinguished.

Officials say the fire was reported early Monday on a barge about 9 miles south of Port Mahon, Delaware, and was extinguished Tuesday.

Officials say a contractor will assess the vessel’s integrity and manage salvage operations.

A patrol boat is enforcing a 500-yard safety zone around the barge reportedly carrying household appliances for scrap and the salvage vessel and officials say the vessel has firefighting capabilities if the fire should reignite.

Petty Officer Cynthia Oldham says no injuries were reported.

