Jupiter-Venus conjunction grace DC area skies for weekend mornings

If you noticed an exceptionally bright star early Saturday morning, it was likely two planets that have "merged" together.

While Jupiter and Venus are over 400 million miles away from each other, they look like they are colliding in our night sky. It’s called a planetary conjunction, and because of it, you will be able to see one large, bright glow.

Both Jupiter and Venus are already the brightest planets we see.

While the best look at it was Saturday morning, you should be able to see it fairly clearly for the next couple of early mornings, including on Sunday, when the position of the planets are reversed.

The last Jupiter Venus conjunction was in August 2016. But if you feel like sleeping in we should see another one next year.

This conjunction is similar to the meetup of Mars and Saturn earlier in April at about the same distance. While they may look close, they are actually really far apart in space.