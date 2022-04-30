RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fights to hold off Russian advances | ‘Our roots are there’ | Ukrainian women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » Local News » Jupiter-Venus conjunction grace DC…

Jupiter-Venus conjunction grace DC area skies for weekend mornings

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

April 30, 2022, 7:13 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

If you noticed an exceptionally bright star early Saturday morning, it was likely two planets that have “merged” together.

While Jupiter and Venus are over 400 million miles away from each other, they look like they are colliding in our night sky. It’s called a planetary conjunction, and because of it, you will be able to see one large, bright glow.

An illustration of the Jupiter-Venus conjunction looking east in Huntsville, Alabama, at 6:00 a.m. on the morning of April 30, 2022. (Courtesy NASA/Marshall)

Both Jupiter and Venus are already the brightest planets we see.

While the best look at it was Saturday morning, you should be able to see it fairly clearly for the next couple of early mornings, including on Sunday, when the position of the planets are reversed.

The last Jupiter Venus conjunction was in August 2016. But if you feel like sleeping in we should see another one next year.

This conjunction is similar to the meetup of Mars and Saturn earlier in April at about the same distance. While they may look close, they are actually really far apart in space.

Luke Lukert

Since joining WTOP Luke Lukert has held just about every job in the newsroom from producer to web writer and now he works as a full-time reporter. He is an avid fan of UGA football. Go Dawgs!

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Lifestyle News | Local News | Things to do in DC

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up