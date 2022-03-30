RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Home » Local News » Winds sweep through DC…

Winds sweep through DC area Thursday, ending with storms

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

March 30, 2022, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A cold front will sweep through the D.C. area Wednesday night, bringing what could be the first storm of the season Thursday.

Here’s what you need to know.

Overnight Wednesday into Thursday will be breezy, with lows in the lower 50s inside the Beltway.

Then anticipate a very windy day Thursday, Storm Team4 meteorologist Ryan Miller said, with potential for strong thunderstorms coming from the west. Strong thunderstorms with gusts of up to 40 mph could reach Interstate 95 around the afternoon and evening.

It’s about an 80% chance of storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Chuck Bell said. Then on Friday, there’s a 20% chance of rain Friday, most of that before 9 a.m.

“Not a lot of rain, just a quick little chance of a small shower or two,” he said, and Friday afternoon will be breezy.

Saturday will be chilly in the morning, with the high reaching up to the low 60s.

The front will usher in a more quiet and consistent few days weather-wise, with the first half of the weekend staying dry and mild under partly cloudy skies.

Forecast

Wednesday night: Increasing clouds, with drizzle possible after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Thursday: Cloudy, windy and warm. Scattered rain and thunderstorms possible. Highs in the low- to mid 70s.

Friday: Partly cloudy. Blustery and cooler, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny morning with some afternoon clouds. Seasonable. Highs in the mid 50s to near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of an afternoon shower. Highs in the low 60s.

Current weather

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She is a graduate of American University and The George Washington University.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Budget request pivots to build trust, recruit federal workers

For feds, White House 2023 budget request is more than just the 4.6% pay raise

White House proposes major pay raise for TSA screening workforce in 2023

Coast Guard sees 5% funding boost in 2023, focuses on readiness

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up