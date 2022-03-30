RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian pledge draws skepticism | UN: Ukraine's food crisis is worst since WWII | Soccer club owner Abramovich seen at talks | How to help
Several whale protection zones to expire in coming days

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 2:30 AM

BOSTON (AP) — Several protected zones off the East Coast that are designed to aid rare whales are set to expire in the coming days.

The zones are voluntary slow zones meant to prevent North Atlantic right whales from colliding with ships.

The whales number less than 340 and have suffered high mortality in recent years.

Mariners are asked to avoid the areas altogether or transit through them slowly.

The first of the zones, located east of Boston, expired on Tuesday.

Others are located elsewhere off Massachusetts as well as off Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey and New York.

