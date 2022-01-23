CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding to help with COIVD-related funeral costs | Virginia Sen. Warner tests positive | DC students walk out for safer learning amid surge | Latest COVID data
Va. creek, portion of Potomac closed to shellfish harvesting

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 6:47 PM

DAHLGREN, Va. (AP) — A portion of the Potomac River and a large stream feeding into it are closed to oysters and other shellfish harvesting temporarily because the release of partially treated sewage makes eating them now unhealthy.

Regulatory agencies for Maryland and Virginia announced the emergency closures, effective Saturday for the Upper Machodoc Creek in King George County, Virginia, as well as a nearby portion of the Potomac, not extending to Maryland’s shoreline.

The closed areas are expected to reopen Feb. 12, but that date could change. Filter feeders like shellfish can retain concentrate organisms that could lead to human illness if the shellfish are eaten.

Tags:

