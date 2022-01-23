Va. creek, portion of Potomac closed to shellfish harvesting

A portion of the Potomac River and a large stream feeding into it are closed to oysters and other shellfish harvesting temporarily because the release of partially treated sewage makes eating them now unhealthy.

Regulatory agencies for Maryland and Virginia announced the emergency closures, effective Saturday for the Upper Machodoc Creek in King George County, Virginia, as well as a nearby portion of the Potomac, not extending to Maryland’s shoreline.

The closed areas are expected to reopen Feb. 12, but that date could change. Filter feeders like shellfish can retain concentrate organisms that could lead to human illness if the shellfish are eaten.

