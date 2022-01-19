CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Rehoboth Bay reopens to shellfish harvesting after spill

The Associated Press

January 19, 2022, 8:49 AM

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have reopened the Rehoboth Bay to shellfish harvesting after a 21-day emergency closure prompted by a spill of thousands of gallons of untreated wastewater from a residential sewer line.

The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced the end of the moratorium on harvesting oysters, clams and mussels on Tuesday.

The News Journal reports that officials said untreated wastewater was discharged into the bay when a plumbing contractor cut a sewer line in Mariner’s Cove mobile home park in the Long Neck area.

The shellfish harvest was closed because of the potential public health risk from shellfish that may have been affected by the spill.

