Potential for weekend winter storm looms over DC area

Meteorologists are still keeping track of the increasing potential for a winter storm on Sunday, but Virginia transportation crews are starting to prepare the roads to avoid a repeat of what happened during last week's snowfall. Here's what you need to know.

Although uncertainty in the details remains, a storm that could arrive Sunday afternoon into Monday may have a high impact across a large portion of the D.C. area.

“High pressure began moving out of the area Wednesday and we had a modest ‘warmup’ back to average temperatures,” Storm Team4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said. It was a chilly night compared to a few nights ago, but cold front comes Thursday, bringing a few possible sprinkles late in the day.

The cold front will pass through on Friday, clearing out but bringing blustery winds again.

“Confidence is growing higher that a storm will form to our south, move up the mountains, and bring us some plowable snowfall amounts, but there is a strong possibility many of us will mix with or changeover to rain,” Ritter said, adding that the forecast will be fine-tuned over the next couple of days.

Potential is increasing for a winter storm Sunday afternoon — Monday morning. Although uncertainty in the details remains, this storm may have a high impact across a large portion of our area. Visit https://t.co/Cte4GAl6lB for the latest, and stay updated in the days ahead. pic.twitter.com/YJTMqb9hz6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) January 12, 2022

The Virginia Department of Transportation is not taking chances, especially after delays on Interstate 95 near Stafford County stranded drivers for several hours last week.

VDOT said crews will begin pretreating Interstate 95 around Fredericksburg, the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula Thursday morning in preparation for the possibility of snow and ice arriving.

Transportation officials apologized for what happened and said there is an interagency action report being put together reviewing what actions were taken before and during the storm, and what lessons can be learned going forward.

Forecast

Thursday : Mostly cloudy. Seasonably cool. Chance of a shower late. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Friday : Morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. Highs in the mid 30s to near 40.

: Morning clouds then becoming mostly sunny. Blustery and cold. Highs in the mid 30s to near 40. Saturday: Becoming cloudy. Brisk and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Abigail Constantino contributed to this report.