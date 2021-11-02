$2M in damage from Bethany Beach oceanfront home fire, 12 escape unharmed

An oceanfront home was heavily damaged by a fire in Bethany Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.

The Nov. 6 house fire on Seaside Drive in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company Damage from the Nov. 6 house fire on Seaside Drive in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company Fire crews respond to the Nov. 6 house fire on Seaside Drive in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company Damage from the Nov. 6 house fire on Seaside Drive in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The fire was brought under control within an hour. Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company ( 1 /4) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

An oceanfront home was heavily damaged by a fire in Bethany Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.

All 12 of the home’s occupants evacuated safely, and the fire left over $2 million in damage, Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told The News Journal.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company said it responded to a fire at the home in the 39000 block of Seaside Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said that, upon arriving, units witnessed an intense fire showing from the front side of the four-story home. It took firefighters just under an hour to get control of the fire both outside and inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.