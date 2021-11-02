CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC’s biggest COVID-19 challenges? | Pfizer's COVID-19 pill study | Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Latest vaccine numbers
$2M in damage from Bethany Beach oceanfront home fire, 12 escape unharmed

The Associated Press

November 8, 2021, 12:19 PM

The Nov. 6 house fire on Seaside Drive in Bethany Beach, Delaware. The fire was brought under control within an hour.

Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company
Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company
Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company
Courtesy Millville Volunteer Fire Company
An oceanfront home was heavily damaged by a fire in Bethany Beach, Delaware, over the weekend.

All 12 of the home’s occupants evacuated safely, and the fire left over $2 million in damage,  Assistant State Fire Marshal Michael Chionchio told The News Journal.

The Millville Volunteer Fire Company said it responded to a fire at the home in the 39000 block of Seaside Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Fire officials said that, upon arriving, units witnessed an intense fire showing from the front side of the four-story home. It took firefighters just under an hour to get control of the fire both outside and inside the home.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Below is the area where the fire took place:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

