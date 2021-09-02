Sunshine to returns to DC region after remnants of Ida bring heavy rain, flooding tornadoes

Heavy rains exited most of the D.C. region after a day of severe weather that saw two tornadoes touch down in Maryland.

Heavy rains exited most of the D.C. region after a day of severe weather that saw two tornadoes touch down in Maryland. The attention now turns to flooding risk, as area rivers swell up. Here’s what you need to know.

Flooding of streams and rivers will be a concern for the next couple of days as part of the aftermath from Wednesday’s storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Some 3 to 7 inches of rain fell on one of the “wettest Augusts on record,” Bermensolo said, and with the current saturation levels on the ground from previous days of rainy weather, some trees may “fall easier than they would under normal circumstances.”

Drying out and cooling off overnight as Ida’s remnants move away from the region. Beware, however, as storm damage is much harder to see in the dark, and flooding on larger streams and rivers may continue to worsen overnight. pic.twitter.com/qMz3ag1GY6 — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) September 2, 2021

A flood warning is in effect until 5 a.m. in parts of Cecil and Harford counties in Maryland, until 2:45 a.m. in parts of Carroll County, and until 2:30 a.m. in western Carroll County and Frederick County.

There is also a flood watch for the Potomac River in Maryland and Virginia at Edwards Ferry, affecting eastern and western Loudoun County in Virginia and northwest Montgomery zones

Sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday.

Ida moves through DC region

The remnants of Ida battered the D.C. region Wednesday, bringing tornadoes and flash flooding to a region already waterlogged from recent storms.

Two tornadoes struck Maryland, one in Anne Arundel County around 2:15 p.m., and another reported 3 miles west of Wicomico in Charles County.

Torrential downpours led to high water on some of the D.C. region’s roadways, and water rescues kept first responders busy throughout Wednesday, including in Frederick County, Maryland, where 10 children had to be rescued when a school bus got stuck in high water.

The Frederick County Fire Department said they assisted with some 17 water rescues and received 39 flooding condition service calls. Maryland State Police said from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to 92 crashes and 22 disabled/abandoned vehicles; and they answered 568 calls for service.

In Northwest D.C., a surge of water scattered debris and broke up surfaces on Broad Branch Road.

Forecast

Cooler and drier air filters in overnight, and Thursday will be a much nicer day. Beautiful weather coming our way Friday and Saturday. It will turn a bit more muggy on Sunday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday/Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

