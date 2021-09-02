CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Sunshine to returns to DC region after remnants of Ida bring heavy rain, flooding tornadoes

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

September 2, 2021, 3:16 AM

Heavy rains exited most of the D.C. region after a day of severe weather that saw two tornadoes touch down in Maryland. The attention now turns to flooding risk, as area rivers swell up. Here’s what you need to know.

Flooding of streams and rivers will be a concern for the next couple of days as part of the aftermath from Wednesday’s storms, Storm Team4 meteorologist Briana Bermensolo said.

Some 3 to 7 inches of rain fell on one of the “wettest Augusts on record,” Bermensolo said, and with the current saturation levels on the ground from previous days of rainy weather, some trees may “fall easier than they would under normal circumstances.”

A flood warning is in effect until 5 a.m. in parts of Cecil and Harford counties in Maryland, until 2:45 a.m. in parts of Carroll County, and until 2:30 a.m. in western Carroll County and Frederick County.

There is also a flood watch for the Potomac River in Maryland and Virginia at Edwards Ferry, affecting eastern and western Loudoun County in Virginia and northwest Montgomery zones

Sunshine returns Thursday, with highs in the 70s for both Thursday and Friday.

Ida moves through DC region

The remnants of Ida battered the D.C. region Wednesday, bringing tornadoes and flash flooding to a region already waterlogged from recent storms.

Two tornadoes struck Maryland, one in Anne Arundel County around 2:15 p.m., and another reported 3 miles west of Wicomico in Charles County.

Torrential downpours led to high water on some of the D.C. region’s roadways, and water rescues kept first responders busy throughout Wednesday, including in Frederick County, Maryland, where 10 children had to be rescued when a school bus got stuck in high water.

The Frederick County Fire Department said they assisted with some 17 water rescues and received 39 flooding condition service calls. Maryland State Police said from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they responded to 92 crashes and 22 disabled/abandoned vehicles; and they answered 568 calls for service.

In Northwest D.C., a surge of water scattered debris and broke up surfaces on Broad Branch Road.

Forecast

Cooler and drier air filters in overnight, and Thursday will be a much nicer day. Beautiful weather coming our way Friday and Saturday. It will turn a bit more muggy on Sunday with an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Thursday: A mix of clouds and sunshine, breezy and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Monday/Labor Day: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Current weather

Debris is strewn along West Street in Annapolis, Md., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, after severe weather moved through the area. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP/Susan Walsh
AP/Susan Walsh
AP/Susan Walsh
AP/Susan Walsh
AP/Susan Walsh
Severe weather rattled the D.C. region, causing damages. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
A tornado toppled utility poles and signs, as well as ripping off some roofing in Annapolis, Maryland. (WTOP/Dick Uliano)

WTOP/Dick Uliano
A street in Anne Arundel County, Maryland, after a radar-confirmed tornado touched down on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Steve Adams / Anne Arundel Co. Economic Development Corp.)

Courtesy Steve Adams / Anne Arundel Co. Economic Development Corp.
The aftermath of a storm in Edgewater, Maryland, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Amy Freedman)

Courtesy Amy Freedman
A car is seen in Vienna, Virginia, on Sept. 1, 2021. (Courtesy Fairfax County Government)

Courtesy Fairfax County Government
Beach Drive at Connecticut Avenue flooded Wednesday. (Courtesy Montgomery County Park Police)

Courtesy Montgomery County Park Police
Road closure at Browns Mill Rd at Windstone Drive, in Fairfax County. Nearby Difficult Run floods often. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)

WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Lightning is seen over D.C. on Sept. 1, 2021.

WTOP/Dave Dildine
The force of flood water compromised a section of Broad Branch Road in Northwest on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
A tree is down on Broad Branch Road in Northwest on Sept. 1, 2021. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)

WTOP/Dave Dildine
The skies lit up with lightning strikes early Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. This is the scene in Crystal City. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

WTOP/Colleen Kelleher
The rain was so strong that at times early Sept. 1, 2021 you could not see the line markings on the road. (WTOP/Colleen Kelleher)

WTOP/Colleen Kelleher
