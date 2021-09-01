Remnants of Ida bring heavy rain, flood risk to DC region

The remnants of Ida continue to push their way to the D.C. region, bringing a threat for severe weather Wednesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

A Tornado Watch is in effect through 3 a.m. in areas southwest of D.C., including Spotsylvania and Culpeper counties in Virginia.

A Flash Flood Watch will be in effect for the WTOP listening area from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning.

Stafford County schools in Virginia said that school buildings are closed. Staff will telework and students will be in asynchronous learning. See the full list of closings and delays.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency Tuesday, and warned Virginians to stay alert — especially along the Interstate 81 and Interstate 66 corridors.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser said the District’s Emergency Operations Center will be activated. “We are asking residents to take Ida seriously and to pay close attention to the weather conditions and latest alerts,” she said in a statement Tuesday.

And Maryland Governor Larry Hogan urged residents “to be prepared, heed warnings from local authorities, and use common sense.”

The remnants of Ida, now a tropical depression, will continue to push through the area from the southwest, and there remains a threat for severe weather into the early morning hours, especially across the southwestern, western and northern suburbs, Storm Team4 meteorologist Mike Stinneford said.

There could be a brief break from the rain Wednesday morning but heavy rain moves in again. There will be a risk of severe thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, including tornadoes.

Here’s how Storm Team4 meteorologist Amelia Draper sees it all playing out:

Rain at times through 8 or 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Cloudy and a bit humid later Wednesday morning.

Then storms and downpours start around noon and continue through midnight Wednesday. Flooding is possible, especially north and west of the D.C. area. Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible, especially around D.C. and Baltimore and toward the east.

Expect all the rain to end early Thursday.

Up to 3 inches are expected in much of the already-waterlogged D.C. area; greater totals are possible north and west of D.C. and Baltimore.

“The highest threat for severe weather will be over the eastern and southern suburbs, with the entire region at a high risk for heavy rain and flash flooding,” Stinneford said.

Heavy rain will continue much of Wednesday night, with showers moving out quickly Thursday morning, and much nicer weather moving in.

“A long stretch of pleasant weather will persist from Thursday afternoon into early next week,” Stinneford said.

Forecast

Overnight: Showers and thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times, especially between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. Lows in the lower 70s.

Wednesday: A chance of morning showers and storms. Showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Rain heavy at times, and some storms may be severe. Highs 75 to 80.

Wednesday night: Heavy rain and thunderstorms expected, but it start tapering off before sunrise. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Thursday: An early shower, then clearing and breezy. Highs 75 to 80.

Friday through Sunday: Sunny and pleasant. Highs upper 70s to lower 80s.

Current weather

Outages

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez and Jack Pointer contributed to this report.