Police: 3 teens hurt at Del. boardwalk amusement park

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Authorities say three teenagers were hurt at a Delaware boardwalk amusement park.

News outlets report that Rehoboth Beach police said two girls, aged 14 and 15, were found injured with a 16-year-old boy in the area of the Super Flip 360 ride at Funland. The initial investigation found that the teens were struck by debris caused by an air storage tank failure.

The girls were taken to a hospital and later released. The boy was flown to Christiana Care, where police said he remained in serious condition on Monday afternoon.

Funland Personnel Manager Chris Darr said in a statement that it happened in the area of the Superflip 360, but the teens were not riding the attraction.

