Coast Guard suspends search for fisherman after body found

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 2:58 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — The Coast Guard said Saturday that it has suspended its search for a missing 70-year-old fisherman in the Chesapeake Bay after authorities found a body that matched its description.

The fisherman had been reported overdue Thursday afternoon.

The body with the matching description was found at 9:15 a.m. by the Virginia Marine Resources Commission.

Authorities didn’t immediately confirm that the body was the missing fisherman.

Searchers from the Coast Guard included a boat crew from Station Milford Haven in Virginia and aircraft from Elizabeth City, North Carolina. Several state and local agencies also participated in the search.

