In Norfolk, visitors to city buildings must wear masks

The Associated Press

August 1, 2021, 12:36 PM

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Officials said visitors to any city building in Norfolk must now wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status.

Additionally, indoor group sports at Norfolk recreation centers are now prohibited. The Virginia city said people must wear a mask while exercising and pool use is limited to one swimmer per lane. Norfolk says these rules are effective immediately.

The city said it is required due to rising regional COVID-19 infection numbers and the city’s status as located in an area of “substantial community transmission” as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

