Flash flood watch issued as rounds of storms make their way to DC area

Multiple rounds of heavy showers and thunderstorms are making their way to the D.C. region Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

Widely scattered flare-ups of thunderstorms with possible heavy rainfall could occur during the early morning hours, similar to what happened Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch for the D.C. area until 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms associated with remnants of Tropical Depression Fred will start moving through in bands from southwest to northeast from midmorning through midafternoon, coming to an end during the early evening.

“It won’t rain everywhere at the same time, but those that get in the bands could see repetitive scattered storms, and the rainfall totals could add up,” StormTeam4 meteorologist Matt Ritter said.

There is also a threat for isolated severe thunderstorms in those bands, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, Ritter said.

Tropical moisture will lead to potential precipitation rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. Localized storm total rain amounts in excess of 3 inches are possible.

Thursday will be a relatively much quieter day, but still very warm and very humid. A higher threat of scattered thunderstorms will move in again for Friday.

Forecast

Early morning Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Warm and very muggy. A few widely scattered showers or a few thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows in the low to mid 70s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Very warm and very muggy, also becoming windy. More numerous but still scattered showers and thunderstorms, some with torrential rainfall and gusty winds. All storms tapering off during the evening. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Thursday: Mix of clouds and sun. Very warm and humid. A stray shower or a thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. More seasonably warm and humid. A few scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s.

