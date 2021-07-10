WTOP wins multiple Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards

WTOP and WTOP.com picks up first place awards in the 2020 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards.

Listen now to WTOP News

Winners of the 2020 Chesapeake Associated Press Broadcasters Association Awards were announced Saturday. The virtual event was broadcast by video conference because the COVID-19 pandemic canceled the usual gathering of broadcast journalists in Ocean City, Maryland, this year.

Twenty-eight news organizations in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Delaware submitted 281 entries in the contest, which featured news and sports stories from 2020.

CAPBA also awarded a $3,000 scholarship to Jasmine Boykin, a rising senior studying multimedia journalism at the University of Maryland in College Park.

The Associated Press is a not-for-profit news cooperative that represents thousands of newspapers and broadcast stations across the United States.

Winners in the 2020 Chesapeake AP Broadcasters Association Contest:

ALL DIVISIONS:

Best in Show—Television: Jose Cuevas, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., for “Inside the Lines” in the Documentary/In-Depth category.

Best in Show—Radio: Sarah Kim, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research” in the Specialty Reporting category.

Best Podcast-Audio: First, Phil Briggs, Connectingvets.com, Washington, “Eye on Veterans: The Greatest Beer Run Ever;” Second, J.J. Green and Chris Core, WTOP-FM, Washington, “Colors.”

RADIO I/METRO:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “Northwest Baltimore Row Home Explosion;” Second, Bloomberg 99.1, Washington, “President Trump Tests Positive for COVID-19.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, John Lee, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “COVID-19 and the Baltimore County Schools;” Second, WTOP-FM, Washington, “2020: The Year of COVID-19.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Lisa Abramowicz, Seth Maglaner and Colin Tipton, Bloomberg 99.1, Washington, “Generation Interrupted;” Second, Kate Ryan, WTOP-FM, Washington, “COVID-19 Survivor.”

Outstanding Use of Sound: First, Emily Sullivan, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Pulled Pork and Christmas Trees Go Hand in Hand.”

Outstanding Talk Show: First, Clarence Mitchell IV, Bryan Nehman and Jacob Young, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “The C4 and Bryan Nehman Show;” Second, Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves and Rob Sivak, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Midday With the Mayor.”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: First, Dr. Kaye Wise Whitehead, Justina Pollard and Andre Melton, WEAA-FM, Baltimore, “Poetry to My Ears.”

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, Sheilah Kast, Melissa Gerr and Maureen Harvie, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Racism: A Public Health Crisis?;” Second, Tom Hall, Cianna Greaves and Rob Sivak, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Midday Healthwatch With Dr. Leana Wen.”

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: First, Sarah Kim, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “New Study Shows Exclusions of Blacks in Genomic Research;” Second, Sarah Kim, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Mass Evictions May Be Maryland’s Next Public Health Crisis.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Robert Lang, WBAL-AM, Baltimore, “WBAL News Now Extra;” Second, Lisa Abramowicz, Seth Maglaner and Colin Tipton, Bloomberg 99.1, Washington, “Generation Interrupted.”

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: First, Rachel Baye, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Despite ‘Universal Testing’ at Juvenile Detention Centers, Few Have Had COVID-19 Tests.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Rachel Baye, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Maryland Foster Children Stay in Hospitals Because They Have Nowhere Else to Go.”

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Emily Sullivan, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Pulled Pork and Christmas Trees Go Hand in Hand;” Second, John Lee, WYPR-FM, Baltimore, “Music in COVID-19: Cris Jacobs Live Streams.”

Best Reporter: First, John Domen, WTOP-FM, Washington; Second, Scott Wykoff, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Outstanding Website: First, WTOP-FM, Washington.

Outstanding Newscast: First, Bloomberg 99.1, Washington; Second, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Robert Lang, WBAL-AM, Baltimore.

Outstanding News Operation: First, WTOP-FM, Washington; Second, WYPR-FM, Baltimore.

RADIO II/NON-METRO:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, Sean Greene and Mike Phillips, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Black Lives Matter Protest Turns Violent in Wilmington.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md., “COVID-19;” Second, Rita Rich, Julie Reiter and Conor Doherty, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md., “2020 COVID-19.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Don Rush and Harold Wilson, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Betty and the Virus.”

Outstanding Use of Sound: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “BLM Protest;” Second, Donald Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Food Bank.”

Outstanding Talk Show: First, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md., “Mid-Maryland Live.”

Outstanding Editorial or Commentary: First, George Merrill, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Loss;” Second, George Merrill, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “The President’s Photo Op.”

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, WDDE-FM, Dover, Del., “Races to Watch – 2020 General Election;” Second, Donna Cole, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md., “Recovering the Bodies of Maeve Kennedy McKean and Her Son, Gideon – Who Does This Work and How They Do It.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Nurses Against the Virus;” Second, Donna Cole, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md., “Disparity, Civil Rights and Racism.”

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: First, Amy Cherry, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Wilmington Parking Problems;” Second, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “The Viral and the Undocumented.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Sean Greene, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del., “Wesley’s Howerin Completing Comeback From Breast Cancer;” Second, Bernie Bennett, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md., “Navy Boxing Championships.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “Talbot Boys;” Second, Don Rush, WSCL/WSDL, Salisbury, Md., “BLM Sign.”

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Donna Cole, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md., “A Socially Distant Car Parade for the South River High School Class of 2020;” Second, Sophia Schmidt, WDDE-FM, Dover, Del., “Keeping the Faith During the Coronavirus Pandemic.”

Best Reporter: First, Amy Cherry, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, Sophia Schmidt, WDDE-FM, Dover, Del.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

Outstanding Website: First, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

Outstanding Newscast: First, Julie Reiter, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md.; Second, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.

Best Radio News Anchor: First, Julie Reiter, WNAV-AM, Annapolis, Md.

Outstanding News Operation: First, WDEL-FM/AM, Wilmington, Del.; Second, WFMD-AM, Frederick, Md.

TVI/LARGE MARKET:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, Stacey Woodward, WBAL-TV, Baltimore, “Labyrinth Road Explosion: Day One;” Second, Maxine Streicher and Kyle Gould, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “I’m not a Hero, I’m a Human.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Hunting Ground;” Second, WJLA-TV, Washington, “The Racial Reckoning.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Joy Lepola and Ruth Morton, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Who Watches the Watchers?” Second, Lorenzo Hall and Rebecca Knier, WUSA 9, Washington, “Kings 101: Statesmen.”

Outstanding Photography: First, Alanna Delfino, WUSA 9, Washington; Second, Ruth Morton, WBFF-TV, Baltimore.

Best Producer: First, Megan O’Callaghan, WJZ-TV, Baltimore, “Deadly Baltimore Explosion;” Second, Ben Brodsky, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Learned Helplessness;” Second, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Hunger in the COVID-19 Age.”

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: First, Victoria Sanchez, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Medical Beat During COVID-19 Crisis;” Second, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “Shredding.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Deborah Weiner, Chuck Cochran and Bridget McGeady, WBAL-TV, Baltimore, “No Minor Crime;” Second, WUSA 9, Washington, “VERIFY: Your Vote.”

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: First, Jodie Fleischer, Katie Leslie and Steve Jones, WRC-TV, Washington, “Violating Searches;” Second, Nathan Baca, Rebecca Knier and Samara Martin Ewing, WUSA 9, Washington, “Tear Gas at Lafayette Square Park Investigation.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Shawn Stepner and Chris Verri, WMAR-TV, Baltimore, “Determination After Diagnosis;” Second, Jay Korff and Ryan Eskalis, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Mr. Spot Shot.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, WBFF-TV, Baltimore, “It’s Hard Losing a Mother;” Second, Laura Geller, Rebecca Knier and Samara Martin Ewing, WUSA 9, Washington, “Capt. Katie Blanchard’s Story: Fighting the Feres Doctrine.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: First, Doug Kammerer, WRC-TV, Washington; Second, Bill Kelly, WJLA-TV, Washington.

Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter: First, Aimee Cho, WRC-TV, Washington; Second, Evan Koslof, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Diane Roberts and David Michael Berman, Montgomery Community Media, “Black Artists of Montgomery County;” Second, Jay Korff and Ryan Eskalis, WJLA-TV, Washington, “Keep Calm and Smile On.”

Best Reporter: First, Jay Korff, WJLA-TV, Washington; Second, Chris Papst, WBFF-TV, Baltimore.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, WUSA 9, Washington, “WUSA9 Sports With Darren M. Haynes.”

Outstanding Website: First, WMAR-TV, Baltimore; Second, WBAL-TV, Baltimore.

Outstanding Newscast: First, Kelly Lamp and Nikki Gourley, WJLA-TV, Washington; Second, Miranda Villei-Stepp, Meagan Todaro and Anthony Scafide, WJZ-TV, Baltimore, “Baltimore Gas Explosion: The Investigation, the Victims and a Community Coming Together.”

Best TV News Anchor: First, Michelle Marsh, WJLA-TV, Washington; Second, Adam Longo, WUSA 9, Washington.

Outstanding News Operation: First, WRC-TV, Washington; Second, WJLA-TV, Washington.

TV II/Small Market:

Outstanding Spot News Reporting: First, Hannah Cechini and Kolby Redden, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Mardela Tornado;” Second, Katie Misuraca and Erik Woytowitz, WDVM-TV, Hagerstown, Md., “Manfredonia Captured.”

Outstanding Coverage of a Continuing Story: First, Cassie Semyon and Lenny Schnee, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout.”

Outstanding News Series: First, Julian Sadur and Trevor Taylor, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Back to School.”

Best Producer: First, Erin Byers, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Outstanding Public Affairs: First, Ross Simpson, Kyla Piper and Mark Kraham, WDVM-TV, Hagerstown, Md., “Veterans Voices – Heroes Remembered.”

Outstanding Specialty Reporting: First, Daniela Cado, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Covering Hispanic/Latino Community on Delmarva.”

Outstanding Documentary/In-Depth Reporting: First, Jose Cuevas, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Inside the Lines;” Second, Julian Sadur and Trevor Taylor, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Breaking the Stigma: Fighting for Acceptance.”

Outstanding Enterprise Reporting: First, Alex Seymore, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Looking Back at Snowmageddon.”

Outstanding Sports Feature: First, Brandon Bossert, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “After the Whistle;” Second, Matt Pencek and Matthew Short, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Diversity in Bowling.”

Outstanding Serious Feature: First, Julian Sadur and Mike Lawrence, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Waiting for Justice;” Second, Cassie Semyon, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Tornado Touches Down During Hurricane Isaias.”

Best Meteorologist or Weathercaster: First, Dan Satterfield, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Daniel Johnson, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Video Journalist/One Man Band Reporter: First, Mallory Metzner, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del., “Traffic Signal Coming to Clay Road and Kings Highway.”

Outstanding Light Feature: First, Julian Sadur and Trevor Taylor, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Making Marines;” Second, Amy Lu, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md., “Dorchester Sinking Cemetery.”

Best Reporter: First, Julian Sadur, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Jaryd Leady, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Outstanding Year-Round Local Sports: First, Travon Miles, Brandon Bossert and Kenny Christopher, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Website: First, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding Newscast: First, John Dearing, Ron Krisulevicz and Steve Hammond, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Bill Shull and Erin Byers, WRDE-TV, Milton, Del.

Best TV News Anchor: First, Julian Sadur, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, Steve Hammond, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Outstanding News Operation: First, Sarah Truitt and Teri Monahan, WMDT-TV, Salisbury, Md.; Second, John Dearing and Ron Krisulevicz, WBOC-TV, Salisbury, Md.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.