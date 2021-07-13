Coronavirus News: Pfizer to discuss booster with feds | Md. gives away scholarships | Vaccinated people rarely die from COVID | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Toasty Tuesday for DC area with heat index near triple digits

Abigail Constantino | aconstantino@wtop.com

July 13, 2021, 1:23 AM

It will be very hot and humid Tuesday and the rest of the week, with some parts of the D.C. area in for some scattered storms.

The best chance of storms will be north and west of D.C. But one thing’s certain, it will be muggy and mild with lows only in the 70s for all.

The rest of the work week will continue to feature extremely hot and humid conditions with a heat index around 100 degrees each afternoon into the early evening hours.

“An isolated storm is possible Tuesday, but storms are more likely later Wednesday and again on Friday,” Storm Team 4 meteorologist Amelia Draper said.

D.C.’s heat emergency plan has been activated from through Wednesday, opening dozens of cooling centers across the city and warning against strenuous outdoor activity whenever avoidable.

“Residents and visitors should take extra steps to beat the heat by staying in the shade or air-conditioning, drinking plenty of water and visiting a cooling center,” the District says. “Periods of high heat and humidity can cause medical problems such as heat exhaustion and stroke.”

More information on dealing with extreme heat — including learning the symptoms of heat exhaustion, transportation to shelters and advice for pet owners — can be found on D.C.’s heat emergency page. A map of the District’s various cooling centers is available online.

Forecast

Storms are most likely on Saturday with a frontal system. There may be some lingering showers and storms on a cooler Sunday, when the area will get a break from the 90-degree temperatures with highs in the 80s.

It will be a week when there will finally be a break in the humidity.

  • Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Isolated afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers or storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
  • Friday: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Current weather

WTOP’s Alejandro Alvarez contributed to this report.

Abigail Constantino

Abigail Constantino started her journalism career writing for a local newspaper in Fairfax County, Virginia. She has a master’s degree in interactive journalism from American University and a master’s degree in English Literature from The George Washington University.

