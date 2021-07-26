Storms flood roads, down trees in DC area

Storms rattled the D.C. area Monday night, downing trees and flooding roads. But quieter weather is forecast for the middle of the week. Here's what you need to know.

Storm Team4 meteorologist Steve Prinzivalli said the ferocious line of storms downed some 100 trees in the District alone.

D.C. Fire and EMS reported large trees that fell on houses across the city.

Large tree down on row house 600 block Irving St. NW. #DCsBravest on scene checking for any occupants and checking homes on both sides. Appears to be structural damage. pic.twitter.com/DvigCeveWA — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 26, 2021

Large tree on house 1300 block Webster St NE. #DCsBravest on scene checking for occupants and structural damage. pic.twitter.com/GmvFefNtTr — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 26, 2021

Firefighters also conducted a water rescue on Rhode Island Avenue NE, removing one person from a vehicle in water near an overpass.

Water rescue 400 block Rhode Island Ave NE. High water beneath the overpass. #DCsBravest removed 1 person from vehicle in water who is uninjured. pic.twitter.com/WjSIO08Pqj — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) July 27, 2021

In Maryland, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service responded to a call over a large tree that fell across the road. It downed wires, caused a utility pole to snap and a transformer blew up and caught fire. The fire has been contained, and there were no reported injuries, but the power went out in the area.

Scott Dr IAO Notley Rd, Sherwood Forest/Colesville, large tree down across road, wires down, utility/telephone pole snapped/damaged, transformer blew & caught fire, small fire contained, no injuries, power out in area pic.twitter.com/xBNq20BDt1 — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 27, 2021

Also in Montgomery County on Green Hill Way and Green Hill Drive, there was a report of a tree that was struck by lightning caused an electrical surge and a fire in the basement of a nearby house, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said in a tweet.

Update – Green Hill Way and Green Hill Dr off Blick Dr, tree obviously struck by lightning, electrical surge, with fire in basement of nearby house, all occupants got out, one family will be displaced https://t.co/uCVTWlsK8D pic.twitter.com/dtzHd6u43Y — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) July 27, 2021

In the City of Takoma Park, police said that several roads are closed due to downed trees and power lines.

Forecast

Areas that saw rainfall Thursday will see patch fog with lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

As a cell of high pressure arrives, Tuesday will be mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower to middle 90s but with much lower humidity, Prinzivalli said.

Wednesday will have sunshine and seasonably hot temperatures near 90 degrees and comfortable humidity

But as the next cold front approaches, the weather will turn unsettled by Thursday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot, but a little less humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and hot but comfortable humidity. Highs near 90 degrees.

Highs: Near 90

THURSDAY: Partly sunny with increasing humidity. Chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Highs near 90.

FRIDAY: Morning showers, then becoming partly cloudy and less humid. High in the mid to upper 80s.

