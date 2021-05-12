COVID-19 protections not offered to migrant seafood workers

Despite the pandemic, more than 12,000 workers received U.S. approval in the last fiscal year to leave their homes in Mexico for jobs in American seafood processing plants.

FISHING CREEK, Md. (AP) — Despite the pandemic, more than 12,000 workers received U.S. approval in the last fiscal year to leave their homes in Mexico for jobs in American seafood processing plants.

Yet the federal government did not establish COVID-safety rules for their bus travel or require virus testing.

The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found that Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina also failed to provide migrant seafood workers with critical protections, leaving that up to employers.

The Howard Center found COVID-19 outbreaks at seafood processing plants in all three states.

