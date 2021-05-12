CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Pr. George's lifting restrictions | Unintended consequences of CDC mask guidance | Mont. Co. reopening plan | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Local News » COVID-19 protections not offered…

COVID-19 protections not offered to migrant seafood workers

The Associated Press

May 12, 2021, 1:31 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FISHING CREEK, Md. (AP) — Despite the pandemic, more than 12,000 workers received U.S. approval in the last fiscal year to leave their homes in Mexico for jobs in American seafood processing plants.

Yet the federal government did not establish COVID-safety rules for their bus travel or require virus testing.

The Howard Center for Investigative Journalism found that Maryland, Virginia and North Carolina also failed to provide migrant seafood workers with critical protections, leaving that up to employers.

The Howard Center found COVID-19 outbreaks at seafood processing plants in all three states.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Pentagon has huge blind spots in its spending on OTAs

Bill roundup: Agency reopening oversight, another attempt at pay parity for hourly federal workers

Next EEOC conference tackles the latest developments in unlawful discrimination

First cohort of federal employees graduate from OMB's data science upskilling program

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up