Ex-fire union president pleads guilty to Delaware child porn charge

The Associated Press

April 22, 2021, 11:05 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former Delaware firefighter is facing up to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography.

The News Journal reports an attorney for Joseph J. Leonetti Jr. told a judge at a plea hearing Wednesday that job-related post-traumatic stress disorder caused Leonetti to fall into pornography “as a way of self-medicating.”

Leonetti is a former Wilmington Fire Department Union President. He will remain under house arrest until his sentencing, which is scheduled for August, the newspaper reported.

