Capital-area naval installations set protection exercises

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 3:01 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Naval installations in the National Capital Region have begun their annual anti-terrorism force protection exercise, a news release said.

According to information from the U.S. Naval Academy, the exercise is designed to enhance the readiness of Navy security forces and ensure seamless operations among the commands, other services and agency partners. The exercise is conducted by Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command and Commander, Navy Installations Command on all Navy installations in the continental U.S.

Exercise Citadel Shield-Solid Curtain 2021 began Monday for a number of instillations, including Naval Support Activity Washington, Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Naval Support Activity South Potomac, Naval Support Activity Annapolis, and Naval Support Activity Bethesda. The exercise, which continues through Feb. 12, is not in response to any specific threat, but is a regularly scheduled exercise, the news release said.

Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal base operations, but there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic around bases or delays in base access.

Officials said residents in the capital area may also see or hear security activities associated with the exercise. Advanced coordination has taken place with local law enforcement and first responders.

