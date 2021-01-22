CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC storm disrupts testing, vaccine sites | Vaccines effective against new variants? | Latest regional test results
Prosecutor: Maryland man threatened IRS building, Pelosi

The Associated Press

January 22, 2021, 4:17 AM

COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man was arrested and accused of threatening to blow up a federal building and kill elected officials, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland said.

A press release from the agency said Cody Wolf Gideon Mohr, 27, was charged Wednesday with making internet threats to destroy a building by use of explosive.

A “routine review” of social media accounts conducted to identify threats against the Internal Revenue Service uncovered several tweets from an account that linked back to Mohr, the release said.

According to the criminal complaint, a Jan. 15 tweet from Mohr threatened “to explode” the IRS headquarters. Mohr later said he was giving “employees a fair shot at escaping alive,” the release said. IRS headquarters is in Washington D.C.

Mohr tweeted additional threats aimed at police officers and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“We take threats to bomb a federal building and injure federal employees seriously. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will use all the tools at our disposal to identify and prosecute those who make such threats,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland Robert K. Hur said.

Mohr faces up to 10 years in federal prison if convicted. It’s unclear whether he had an attorney who would comment on his behalf.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

