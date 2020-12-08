CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md.'s vaccine plan | US virus deaths hit grim record | Pfizer vaccine inches forward | Latest test results
Virginia man accused of trying to bilk woman out of $40K

The Associated Press

December 8, 2020, 11:36 PM

WESTMINSTER, Md. — Authorities in Maryland say a Virginia man was arrested for trying to bilk a woman out of nearly $40,000 by telling her that her nephew had been arrested.

The Carroll County Times reports that the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office says a woman received a phone call on Friday telling her that her nephew had been arrested and that it would take $29,000 to get him out of jail.

The next day the woman was told she would have to get another $10,000.

A bank teller questioned the withdrawals and called police.

Authorities filed multiple charges against 62-year-old Michael Odell Anderson of Dunn, Virginia, including theft of between $25,000 and $100,000.

