Police in Delaware name suspect who they say shot officer

The Associated Press

December 16, 2020, 8:46 AM

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. — Police in Delaware have released the name of a fugitive who they say shot and critically wounded a Milford police officer.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that Delaware State Police identified the man as Evelio Rivera, 37, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

He was wanted in Pennsylvania for attempted murder.

Police said that Rivera was killed during an exchange of fire with officers last week.

The shooting occurred Thursday at the Econo Lodge Inn and Suites in Rehoboth Beach.

The Milford officer who was shot was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force in Delaware.

Police said that he and other officers were attempting to arrest Rivera when he opened fire.

