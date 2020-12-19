CORONAVIRUS NEWS: FDA approves Moderna vaccine | Md. restaurant group fights indoor dining bans | Capitol Hill updates | Latest test results
Contractor pleads guilty to selling Chinese-made body armor

The Associated Press

December 19, 2020, 9:34 PM

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A defense contractor has pleaded guilty in Maryland to illegally selling Chinese-manufactured body armor and other products to U.S. federal agencies.

Arthur Morgan, of Lorton, Virginia, faces a possible prison sentence after pleading guilty on Friday to federal charges of wire fraud and illegal possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Judge George J. Hazel is scheduled to sentence the 67-year-old man on March 15. Morgan was CEO of of Surveillance Equipment Group Inc. and had contracts to supply federal agencies with ballistic vests, helmets, riot gear and other items.

Prosecutors say Morgan falsely certified that products he was selling were from Hong Kong and the U.S. when he knew they were made in China.

