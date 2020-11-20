CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's announces National Harbor curfew | Tips for grieving over pandemic-related losses | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Local News » Pair sentenced for Nebraska…

Pair sentenced for Nebraska pharmacy fire bomb plot

The Associated Press

November 20, 2020, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Nebraska pharmacist was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison and a Maryland drug dealer to 14 years for a convoluted plot to firebomb a competing pharmacy so they could divert more prescription narcotics to the black market.

William Burgamy, 33, of Hanover, Maryland, and Hyrum Wilson, 41 of Auburn, Nebraska, each pleaded guilty to their respective roles in the conspiracy earlier this year in federal court in Virginia.

Federal agents arrested Burgamy in April and charged him with running a website on the internet black market called NeverPressedRx that sold hundreds of thousands dollars’ worth of illicit drugs.

After his arrest, authorities discovered the firebomb plot to destroy the rival pharmacy so Wilson’s operation, Hyrum’s Family Value Pharmacy, could increase its business. The pair figured the increased volume would allow them to divert more drugs to the black market without attracting regulators’ scrutiny.

Prosecutors had sought a 15-year term for Burgamy and 11 years for Wilson.

Both men apologized for their conduct at Friday’s sentencing hearing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

After pandemic successes, Congress considers legislative updates to federal telework policy

CIA cloud program awarded; CISA cyber program under protest

Military setting record COVID cases as nationwide numbers balloon

Navy seeing ‘explosion’ in use of OTA for IT, cyber development work

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up