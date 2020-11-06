CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US hits 10 million cases | Trump election party draws scrutiny | Pfizer vaccine shows promise | Latest test results
Housing authority head suspended after no-confidence vote

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 10:40 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Wilmington Housing Authority Director John Hill has been suspended with pay after a no-confidence vote by the authority’s board of commissioners.

The News Journal reports that board members confirmed Hill’s suspension Thursday.

The board is expected to decide whether to fire or keep Hill in a special meeting on Nov. 13.

Hill oversees the city’s public housing agency, considered Delaware’s largest affordable housing landlord with about 1,500 units for low-income tenants across Wilmington.

His suspension comes just over a week after the board of commissioners unanimously voted to declare “no confidence” in Hill.

