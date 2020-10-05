CORONAVIRUS NEWS: U Street Music Hall announces closure | Montgomery Co. discourages trick-or-treating | Latest test results in DC region
Maryland and Virginia drivers owe $373M in DC traffic fines

The Associated Press

October 5, 2020, 10:21 PM

WASHINGTON — Drivers in Maryland and Virginia owe more than $373 million in fines from outstanding parking and traffic citations in the city of Washington.

The Washington Post reported Sunday that the fines are for the past four years and were issued by the city’s Department of Motor Vehicles. The information supports concerns that that drivers from both states are evading the consequences of violating traffic laws.

The D.C. Council recently passed a transportation bill that allows they mayor to negotiate reciprocity agreements with Virginia and Maryland.

The agreements could ensure that drivers in those states face consequences.

