Delaware judge asked to mandate counting of ballots received too late

The Associated Press

October 6, 2020, 5:35 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is hearing arguments in a lawsuit asking him to force elections officials to count absentee and mail-in ballots received after the state-mandated deadline in November’s election.

Tuesday’s hearing involves a complaint filed by the ACLU on behalf of the League of Women Voters.

Delaware requires that absentee ballots and ballots cast under a universal vote-by-mail law enacted for this year’s elections because of the coronavirus be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m.

The ACLU  wants ballots received up to 10 days after Election Day counted if they were mailed on or before Election Day.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

