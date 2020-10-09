Del. police identify girl’s remains and suspects in her case

Authorities have identified the remains of a young girl who was found on a Delaware softball field 13 months ago.

SMYRNA, Del. (AP) — Authorities have identified the remains of a young girl who was found on a Delaware softball field 13 months ago.

Smyrna police identified the girl as 3-year-old Emma Cole.

Her body was found on Sept. 13, 2019 by a person walking a dog through a softball park. Authorities have also identified the suspects arrested in her death as Brandon and Kristie Haas.

The couple was arrested in Pennsylvania and charged with “arrest without prior requisition,” which gives authorities the ability to arrest suspects for charges in another state.

It’s unclear whether Brandon Haas or Kristie Haas have attorneys who could comment on their behalf.

