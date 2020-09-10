CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Study: Kids infected at day care spread virus at home | U.Md. set to resume some in-person classes Monday | Latest coronavirus test results
Concerns raised over Delaware rodeo that hosted 1,500 people

The Associated Press

September 10, 2020, 8:44 AM

BRIDGEVILLE, Del. — Delaware Gov. John Carney says that a rodeo that was held in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions could be a COVID-19 “superspreader.”

The News Journal reported Wednesday that as many as 1,500 people attended the event on Saturday in Bridgeville in Sussex County.

Carney said at his weekly coronavirus press briefing that the event “is frankly a prescription for disaster.”

Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.

Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

An investigation into how the event came to be is ongoing.

