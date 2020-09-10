Concerns raised over Delaware rodeo that hosted 1,500 people

Delaware Gov. John Carney says that a rodeo that was held in defiance of the state’s coronavirus restrictions could be a COVID-19 “superspreader.”

The News Journal reported Wednesday that as many as 1,500 people attended the event on Saturday in Bridgeville in Sussex County.

Carney said at his weekly coronavirus press briefing that the event “is frankly a prescription for disaster.”

Video shows hundreds of people packed together throughout the day and into the evening. Many were not wearing face masks.

Outdoor gatherings can have no more than 250 people under the state’s coronavirus restrictions.

An investigation into how the event came to be is ongoing.

