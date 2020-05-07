Reward offered for arrest in Dewey Beach restaurant fire

The owners of a Delaware bayside restaurant have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect responsible for setting fire to the eatery.

The state fire marshal’s office said Wednesday that it thinks the April 23 fire that destroyed Dewey Beach’s Lighthouse Restaurant was the result of arson.

The Delaware News Journal reported that nobody was injured, but the damage was estimated at $750,000. The Lighthouse Cove Development Company says it is “devastated” by the blaze.

News outlets reported the restaurant had undergone renovations and was set to reopen open this summer, but that date will likely be changed.

