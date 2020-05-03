3 Maryland counties sue e-cigarette maker Juul

Court filings show three Maryland counties have filed lawsuits against the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Court filings show three Maryland counties have filed lawsuits against the e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc., arguing the company intentionally marketed its products to underage customers and contributed to a youth vaping epidemic.

The Baltimore Sun reports Howard, Anne Arundel and Garrett counties filed separate federal lawsuits in April. They joined Montgomery County and other counties and states who filed suits against the multibillion-dollar vaping startup last year.

The lawsuits allege Juul violated Maryland laws by launching a marketing campaign that targeted youth and hooked them on the addictive, nicotine-containing products.

The company has said its audience was adults and it has pulled advertisements and most flavors.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.