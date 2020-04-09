Virginia bus service will suspend rides starting Friday

A bus agency connecting Virginia cities to Washington, D.C., has announced plans to suspend service starting Friday.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A bus agency connecting Virginia cities to Washington, D.C., has announced plans to suspend service starting Friday.

A Wednesday news release from the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation says it’s suspending Virginia Breeze, the long distance bus service running from Blacksburg, Virginia to Washington, D.C., because of low demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

This follows a decision a few days ago to suspend Monday to Thursday services.

The agency’s director says it was no longer feasible to maintain service under the state’s current stay-at-home order.

Officials say services will restart when it is safe to travel and the demand returns.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.