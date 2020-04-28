Southern Delaware business owners face uncertainty about reopening

Business owners in southern Delaware are mulling what they can do to hasten the time when they can reopen while seeking more guidance from state officials on how and when coronavirus restrictions will be lifted.

Economic development officials held an online town hall Monday to hear input from business owners in eastern Sussex County.

Sussex County is the heart of Delaware’s billion-dollar beach tourism industry.

It also has become a flash point for coronavirus in Delaware.

It has more cases, and an infection rate more than three times higher, than northern Delaware’s New Castle County, which is much more populated.

