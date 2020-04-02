Departments make contingency plans as first responders get sick

As covid 19 spreads, first responders are also getting sick. So local departments are planning ahead to make sure they…

As covid 19 spreads, first responders are also getting sick. So local departments are planning ahead to make sure they can avoid any changes to emergency response.

At last release, D.C. Deputy Mayor Kevin Donahue says 12 police officers tested positive for coronavirus and 154 were quarantined.

“They can absorb several hundred outages before we get to the point where we have a planned diminishment of service,” Donahue said at a press conference Thursday, April 2.

Both DC Fire & EMS and DC Police assess call volumes and crime to estimate the staffing needed. Police can absorb 10 percent of its employees calling out sick, at about 400 people, but once the numbers rise past 30 percent of the department’s 4,000 employees, Donahue said DC Police will reach a breaking point.

“Police, we’re talking 800 to 1,000 people before they’d have to start coming to the mayor and advising her of taking more extraordinary steps,” Donahue said.

Officers will work overtime and supervisors will fill other roles before they combine shifts, Donahue said.

In Montgomery County, four officers have tested positive for coronavirus and 29 are in quarantine, said Capt. Tom Jordan.

“We’re still operating as we normally would. We’re working on contingency plans in case that changes, but we’re looking ahead to make sure we are ready for that in case that does come,” said Jordan.