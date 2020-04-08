Delaware police stop out-of-state cars to enforce quarantine

Rehoboth Beach Police are monitoring cars with out-of-state license plates to enforce the governor’s mandate that any visitors quarantine themselves for two weeks.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Rehoboth Beach Police are monitoring cars with out-of-state license plates to enforce the governor’s mandate that any visitors quarantine themselves for two weeks.

The city of Rehoboth Beach says in a news release Tuesday that police have followed 59 out-of-state cars since April 3 and found about a dozen drivers to be in violation.

They also found six people on the beach despite its closure. No arrests have been made in any of the violations.

Gov. John Carney’s quarantine order does not apply to people who are just passing through the state.

