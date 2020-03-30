How trash and recycling pickup services are changing amid coronavirus response

Trash and recycling pickup services across our region are feeling the impacts of closures and adjustments in an effort to practice social distancing.

Trash and recycling pickup services across our region are also feeling the impacts of closures and adjustments in an effort to practice social distancing.

In Arlington County, residential trash has increased more than 30%. In an effort to decrease that number and maintain the current collection schedule, residents are being asked to hold on to their spring cleaning pile a while longer and avoid leaving bags outside the cart.

Elsewhere across the region:

Prince William County: Trash drop off facilities remain open but only bagged household garbage and recycling will be accepted. Residents are also encouraged to avoid weekend drop offs between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and staff are not allowed to assist with unloading in an effort to encourage social distancing. For more information visit Prince William County’s Trash and Recycling page.

Fairfax County: No changes have been made to weekly trash and recycling collection, but special pickups and yard waste collection services provided by the county have been suspended indefinitely as of Monday, March 30. Glass recycling drop-off at Purple Can Club containers is also suspended; the I-66 Transfer Station and I-95 Landfill Complex will still accept recycling and yard waste drop-offs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prince George’s County: All bulky trash collections are suspended and will be rescheduled at a later date. Convenience Center Drop-Off is still available to the public during regular business hours; the Materials Recycling Facility and Organics Composting Facility are open only to business customers.

Montgomery County: All trash and recycling services are on a normal schedule, but hours have been modified at the Shady Grove Transfer Station. See the Department of Environmental Protection’s website for more details.

District of Columbia: Trash collection will go on as scheduled. D.C. residents are encouraged to drop off food waste and scraps at designated farmers markets in all eight city wards, which is composted locally at area composting sites. Dairy and meat products are not accepted. For a map of participating sites, see the Department of Public Works’ website.

